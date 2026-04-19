From Classrooms to Corridors: Mussoorie plans ‘Green Makeover’

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 17 Apr: In a fresh push to enhance the charm of the Queen of the Hills, the local administration has launched an innovative initiative to transform Mussoorie into a greener and more visually appealing tourist destination—with schools at the centre of the campaign.

A key meeting chaired by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rahul Anand brought together representatives of prominent English-medium schools, urging them to extend their well-maintained, green campuses beyond school boundaries and into adjoining public spaces.

Green Beyond the Gates

Highlighting the stretch from Jharipani, Landour to Hathipaon—lined with several reputed institutions—the SDM emphasised that while schools maintain excellent internal environments, their surrounding roads and walls can also be transformed into vibrant, green zones. The idea is to create a continuous “green corridor” that enhances the overall visuals appeal for tourists.

Launch on World Environment Day

The administration is planning to roll out the campaign on World Environment Day (5 June). The initiative will include large-scale plantation drives, wall beautification through murals, and creative artworks outside school premises to give the town a colourful and eco-friendly identity.

Link to Traffic and Tourism Plans

Officials noted that with proposed traffic reforms, including one-way road systems, more tourists will pass through these school zones. Beautified surroundings are expected to leave a lasting impression and contribute to Mussoorie’s tourism appeal.

Collaborative Effort

Sandeep Sahni, President, Uttarakhand Hotel and Restaurant Association, said that this was the first round of discussions, with more meetings planned in the coming weeks to finalise execution. Local stakeholders, including hospitality sector representatives, have welcomed the move, noting that similar models abroad have successfully enhanced city aesthetics.

A Step towards Sustainable Tourism

With plantation planned ahead of the monsoon to ensure better growth, the administration aims to turn Mussoorie into a model of “green tourism”. If implemented effectively, the initiative could redefine how institutions contribute to urban beautification—turning everyday spaces into attractions in themselves.

On the occasion Sanjay Aggarwal, President, Mussoorie Hotels’ Association, Rajat Aggarwal, President, BJP Mussoorie, Gaurav Bhasin Executive Officer, Anirudh Chowdary, Tax Superintendent and officials of schools were among those present.