Seminar held at SJA on ‘Success as a way of life’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Apr: A seminar was conducted at St Joseph’s Academy today in the presence of Radha Raturi, Chief Information Commissioner, Government of Uttarakhand.

The seminar revolved around the theme: “Success is a way of life, not the end goal.”

The session was attended by students of Classes X and XII, who remained deeply engaged throughout. Addressing the gathering, Raturi emphasised that success is not a final destination but an ongoing journey marked by perseverance, learning, and self-growth. She encouraged students to focus on discipline, resilience, and clarity of purpose rather than merely chasing results.

Drawing from her distinguished career in the civil services, she shared valuable insights into the importance of hard work, integrity, and determination. She highlighted how challenges and failures play a crucial role in shaping one’s character and ultimately contribute to meaningful success.

The session was highly interactive, with students enthusiastically posing questions related to the Civil Services Examination, mass communication, and her personal journey. Her thoughtful and candid responses provided clarity, inspiration, and practical guidance to the aspiring young minds.

The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks proposed by the Principal, Brother Joseph, who expressed sincere gratitude to the distinguished speaker for her enlightening and motivational address.

The seminar proved to be an enriching experience, leaving students inspired to embrace their journeys with confidence, dedication, and a broader perspective on success.