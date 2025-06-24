Gurugram man posing as MD arrested for Rs 3.20 Cr fraud

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Jun: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man from Haryana involved in a cyber fraud worth Rs 3.20 crore. The accused used fake identity documents to deceive people and posed as a company’s managing director to carry out the scam. Earlier, another accused in the same case had been arrested from West Bengal.

The operation was conducted with the technical support of I4C (Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, STF said.

According to police, the accused posed as a company’s Managing Director and contacted the victim through WhatsApp. He told the victim about a fake project and asked to transfer Rs 1.95 crore as advance payment into a company account. Later, it was found that the accused had cheated a total of Rs 3.20 crore by using multiple fake bank accounts.

The police recovered 9 cheque books, 5 passbooks, 2 PAN cards, 2 ATM cards, 3 swipe machines, 1 QR code machine, 1 fingerprint scanner, a Dell laptop, 2 Jio routers, and a mobile phone from the accused. They also found fake Aadhaar and PAN card copies, account opening forms, partnership deed, and transaction copies.

The STF said that the accused had made transaction worth crores of rupees in a few months using these fake identities. He tricked people by making them believe he was a senior officer in a company.

SSP, STF, Navneet Singh appealed to the public not to fall for fake job offers, online investment schemes, or social media frauds.

STF officers Inspector Tribhuvan Rautela, Sub-Inspector Rahul Kapri, Head Constable Pawan Kumar, and Constable Ketan Bisht were part of the arrest team.