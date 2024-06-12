Car catches fire in Doon, Police save 6 lives

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jun: A car in Nehru Colony area suddenly caught fire and got burnt here today. However, the policemen deployed on the spot showed promptness and managed to pull out all 6 people trapped in the car, which prevented a possible tragedy. The car occupants had come from Bijnor to Dehradun for a visit.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire in the car. The owners had come from Bijnor and were on their way to Sahastradhara when near a crossing under Thana Nehru Colony area, the car caught fire. The police personnel present on the spot pulled out the people trapped in the car. The fire brigade was also informed about the incident. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, another car parked on Mussoorie Road in Thana Rajpur area also caught fire today, following which the fire brigade was informed by the local people and it was brought under control. On Mussoorie Road under Rajpur police station area, a car driver parked his vehicle on the side of the road and went to a nearby restaurant. During that time, his car suddenly caught fire and within no time, the car turned into a ball of fire. The fire brigade was immediately informed by the local people and as soon as the information was received, the fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire. According to the police, prima facie the fire appears to have been caused by a short circuit. The police are investigating the cause of the fire. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported due to the fire in the car.