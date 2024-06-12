Prof Rakesh Kumar Dodi appointed Registrar, HNB Garhwal Central Varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

Srinagar (Pauri), 11 Jun: Prof Rakesh Kumar Dodi has been appointed as the Registrar of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University.

In this regard, the Vice Chancellor of the Central University, Prof Annapurna Nautiyal, has issued orders appointing Prof Dodi as the new Registrar.

Prof Rakesh Kumar Dodi is currently posted as the Dean in the School of Management of the University in addition to handling various other administrative responsibilities in the university. He is currently also the Head of the Tourism Department. Apart from this he is the Coordinator of the Student Placement Cell.

Prof Dodi has authored several books related to tourism and management which are part of the curriculum. Prof Dodi has a reputation of being a skilled administrator and a good speaker. He is one of the youngest to be appointed as the Registrar of the University.