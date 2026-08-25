CBSE CBP held on Adolescent Education Programme at Asian School

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Aug: The Asian School, Dehradun, hosted a two-day CBSE Capacity Building Programme (CBP) on the Adolescent Education Programme (AEP) on 21 and 22 August. The workshop brought together around 40 teachers from 10 schools, providing a collaborative platform for educators to deepen their understanding of adolescent development and well-being.

The programme was conducted by the resource persons, Sarabjit Singh, Director, Bristol Public School, Sahaspur, Dehradun, and Lalitha Krishnaswamy, Principal, Nirmal Ashram Deepmala Public School, Rishikesh.

The workshop focused on key aspects of adolescent education, including physical and emotional changes during adolescence, gender sensitivity, mental and social well-being, substance-use awareness, bullying, peer pressure, and responsible decision-making. Through interactive discussions, role plays, group activities and case-based situations, participants explored practical ways of addressing adolescent concerns sensitively and creating a safe, supportive school environment.

The two-day programme was extensive, engaging and experiential, enabling teachers to move beyond theoretical understanding and reflect on their role as facilitators, mentors and trusted adults for adolescents.

The workshop concluded with a renewed commitment among the participating educators to promote informed choices, empathy, inclusivity, healthy relationships and responsible behaviour among adolescents.