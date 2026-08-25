Euphoria 2026: DIS Riverside Campus celebrates Creativity, Culture & Young Talent

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Aug: Doon International School Riverside Campus came alive with colour, creativity and youthful energy as it hosted the fourth edition of Euphoria 2026, its flagship inter-school celebration of art, culture and creative expression. With sixteen schools participating, the event brought together young talent from across the region in a vibrant celebration of music, dance, design, visual art, fashion and filmmaking.

Euphoria continues to provide a distinctive platform for students to explore their creativity, embrace healthy competition and strive for excellence beyond the classroom. This year’s edition featured six dynamic competitions: “Bandits of Sound”, a Western band competition; “Blend & Beyond”, a fusion dance competition; “Riverside Reverie”, a clay sculpture competition inspired by Indian heritage and culture; “The Poster Parlour”, a poster-making competition themed “Together We Thrive”; “Riverside Met Gala”, a fashion design and presentation challenge based on “Flora & Fauna: Whispers of the Wild”; and “Vision and Voice”, an on-the-spot documentary filmmaking competition exploring “Trauma and Resilience”.

Each competition was evaluated on clearly defined criteria, ensuring fairness while recognising creativity, originality, technical skill, execution, teamwork and presentation. The jury represented diverse creative fields and included Vijay Thakur, Mrigankshi Chaudhry, Amit Deb, Harris George, Durga Verma, Nitin Malik, Sweety Gosain, Kakoli and Vishal Singh. The music and dance events were further judged by Abhishek Mishra, Rohit Joshi, Sweekriti Arora, Mohit Raj Thapa and Harshit Gupta.

The day commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp by Principal Ajith Jacob, Vice Principal Anju Varma and Vijay Thakur.

Adding to the day’s excitement were special presentations by Panav Johari, a student of Doon International School, City Campus, and Anmol Kaur, an alumna of Riverside Campus. The celebrations reached a high point with a special performance by Devansh Sharma, professionally known as Viruss, the versatile Indian singer, rapper and songwriter, whose energetic performance captivated the audience.

Euphoria 2026 was supported by World University of Design, IMS Design & Innovation Academy (IMS DIA), The Design Village, Pahal Design and Viyam Education, with Vijay Thakur and Amit Deb serving as the principal sponsors.

The judges applauded the exceptional standard of talent and emphasised the importance of platforms that inspire young people to experiment, compete and aspire for excellence. The awards ceremony culminated with Doon International School City Campus, being declared the Overall Champion for its outstanding performance across the various categories.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Ajith Jacob expressed his gratitude to the participating schools, students, teachers and school heads for their enthusiastic involvement. He also thanked the judges, sponsors and organising team and encouraged students to continue nurturing their skills and pursuing excellence with confidence and perseverance.

Euphoria 2026 was more than a competition. It was a celebration of imagination, individuality, diversity and the courage to create.