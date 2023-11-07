Centre approves construction of bridge on Dhangadhi nullah

Dehradun, 4 Nov: The Centre has approved the construction of a bridge over Dhangadhi nullah located on National Highway-309 near Ramnagar (Nainital). Following the approval of the project by the Centre, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the approval.

It may be recalled that CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was in constant touch with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for the approval of the bridge. The approval of the project has fulfilled a long standing demand of the area residents. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has written a letter to the Principal Secretary, Public Works Department (PWD) of Uttarakhand in this regard. The project will entail a total cost of Rs 29.65 crores. It may be notable here that incidents of many vehicles being washed away due to strong current during the rainy season were quite common on Dhangadhi nullah. With the construction of the bridge, this problem can be expected to resolve soon.