Wadali Brothers mesmerise audience at Virasat

The eighth day of the Virasat Art and Heritage Festival 2023 commenced with a profound discourse on the evolution of Thumri held at the Doon Library. Renowned scholar KL Pandey elucidated the intricate journey of Thumri from 1902 to 2023, underscoring the significant role of Hindi music in propagating the Hindi language across the nation. During the enlightening session at the Doon Library, Pandey shared his personal life narrative, transitioning from a senior officer in the railways to a poet. To date, KL Pandey has conducted 92 conferences on Thumri at both national and international levels.

The cultural festivities of the day were inaugurated by REACH Virasat’s General Secretary, RK Singh, along with other dignitaries, who ceremoniously lit the lamp.

The cultural program commenced with a splendid rendition of Khayal Gayaki presented by Rahul and Rohit Mishra. They commenced with a Bandish in Raga Puriya Dhanashree and later presented a Thumri and a Dadra, skillfully accompanied by Sumit Mishra on the harmonium and Mithilesh Jha on the tabla. Rahul and Rohit Mishraji hail from illustrious musical families, boasting a lineage rich in tradition, with influences from the Banaras Gharana. Trained in various forms of Hindustani classical music typical of the Banaras Gharana, including Khayal, Thumri, Tappa, Dadra, Chaiti, Kajri, Hori, Bhajan, and more, both musicians have received National Scholarships from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. They also serve as Visiting Vocal Classical Faculty at PRSSV London and Varanasi.

Wadali Brothers took the stage for the second presentation of the evening, enchanting the audience with their soul-stirring performance. Performing a diverse repertoire of Sufi, romantic folk songs, ghazals, bhajans, and Bhangra, they captivated the audience at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Stadium. The performance commenced with a Sufi Bandish, featuring iconic songs such as “Jab Teri Did Hui, Meri Eid Hui” and the Sufi Kalam of Baba Farid Shah, “Tera Naam,” among others.

The accompanying artists for Wadali Brothers included Munish Mannu on the keyboard, Rajinder Kumar on the sampler pad, Aslam on tabla, Rakesh Kumar on dholak, Ashwani on dhol, Ajay Negi on guitar, and vocalists Jaikaran, Subhash, Gagandeep, Mausam, and Ajay Kumar.

Wadali Brothers, an illustrious name in the music world, have carried forward the legacy of Sufi singing and composition. Originally featuring brothers Puranchand Wadali and Pyarelal Wadali, the tradition continues with Lakhwinder joining his father Padmashree Puranchand Wadali after the unexpected demise of Pyarelal Wadali.

The Wadali Brothers, now in their fifth generation of musicians, have been prominent figures in Indian Sufi, folk, and popular music. They are deeply rooted in the Sufi tradition and consider themselves conduits for the teachings of great saints. Their dedication to preserving the purity of their music is reflected in their minimal use of electronic gadgets and emphasis on alap and taan.

The evening also featured tabla player Shubh, who hails from a family steeped in musical tradition. The grandson of tabla player Shri Kishan Maharaj, Shubh received early training from his maternal grandfather and went on to accompany eminent artists like Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.