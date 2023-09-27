Challenges can become road to success: Dr Kamal Ghanshala

Graphic Era holds Alumni Meet in America

Dehradun, 25 Sep: When former students of Graphic Era met in America, the series of un-boxing memories extended to learning new things and the passion to move forward. The students of yesterday who are working as top officials in prominent companies around the world were full of confidence and with a style seen never before.

The event was an Alumni Meet of the Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University. It was organised in Los Altos of California. Graphic Era Group of Institutions’ Chairman, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, while addressing the alumni said that it is not an easy task to build an identity in the big companies of America. Strict discipline, hard work and honesty are the key to transforming dreams into reality. He said that the alumni of Graphic Era are making their name in the whole world while taking its legacy forward. Mentioning the challenges, struggle and success of Graphic Era since its inception, he said that the work done with a good objective never goes waste if one has a vision and confidence in oneself. When one forgets about everything else and works ardently towards one’s goal, the challenges that were once blocking the way turn into the path of success.

Dr Ghansahala provided details about the work being done by Graphic Era in the medical field. He said that high level medical treatments are now available in Uttarakhand. The preparations of making the big hospital into a college next year have also been completed.

Alumni from distant places attended the meet. It included the students till the batch of 2005 from courses like BTech, MCA, MBA, BBA, BCA, etc.

On this occasion the former students relived the stories of their college, classes and hostel life. They also shared information about their current professional lives.

Also present at the event were Graphic Era Group of Institutions’ Vice Chairperson Rakhi Ghanshala, teachers Mahantesh P Shetty and Amreesh Sharma along with alumni Anuj Chaudhary, Varun Singh, Vaibhav Agarwal, Reshant Chandra, Karan Kartikey Singh, Chirayu Joshi, Navratan Arora, Gaurav Saxena, Vishal Grover, Archana Koul, Harneet Singh Virk, Shipra Singhal, along with other alumni working in prominent American companies.