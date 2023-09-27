Outreach activity conducted by ARO Pithoragarh

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Pithoragarh, 26 Sep: The Agnipath Outreach Activity was conducted by ARO Pithoragarh on 25 September in the remote area of Munsyari Tehsil, Pithoragarh District, at the Govt Inter College, Munsyari, and Shri Heera Devi Bhatt, Vivekananda Vidya Mandir Inter College, Munsyari.

A total of 958 students participated – 295 students from Govt Inter College, Munsyari (110 Boys, 185 Girls) and 8 School Staff including the Principal; 663 students from Shri Heera Devi Bhatt, Vivekanda Vidya Mandir Inter College, Munsyari (363 Boys , 300 Girls ) and 12 School Staff including Principal.

The school students were briefed about the various entry schemes through Agnipath scheme in the Indian Army. They were also informed about various officer entry schemes as well.

Information leaflets and brochures were handed over to students. As part of goodwill publicity, Indian Army logo diaries were distributed to the school teachers.