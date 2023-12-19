Chandi Prasad Bhatt continues to inspire

By Arun Singhal

Dehradun, 18 Dec: Once again, I had the opportunity to interact with the legendary Padma Bhushan and Ramon Magsaysay award recipient, Chandi Prasad Bhatt, at the VoW Literary Festival in Doon on Sunday. Bhatt always appreciates my small efforts at disseminating environmental awareness. He has been a Gandhian environmentalist and social activist for around six decades and is among the torchbearers of the famous Chipko Movement. His love for the Himalaya and the environment is unparalleled. At 90, one sees the same spark in him as regards the environmental issues affecting humanity, as during his Chipko Movement days. On the lighter side, his hand grip is equally strong. His concern for the degradation of the environment and his thought-provoking words are ever more meaningful in today’s context. We need to heed his advice for our well-being.