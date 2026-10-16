CII Kumaon Zonal Office inaugurated at Rudrapur

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rudrapur, 13 Oct: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised a Members’ Meet and inaugurated its new Kumaon Zonal Office at Rudrapur today to strengthen engagement with the regional industrial and business community.

The CII Kumaon Zonal Office was inaugurated by Shradha Suri Marwah, Deputy Chairperson, CII Northern Region and Chairperson & Managing Director, Subros Ltd., along with Shiv Arora, MLA, Rudrapur.

More than 35 members representing various organisations participated in the interaction.

Addressing the gathering, Shradha Suri Marwah highlighted Kumaon’s potential in manufacturing, automobiles, food processing, electronics, e-mobility, tourism, and other emerging sectors. She emphasised the importance of technology adoption, stronger MSME participation, skilled workforce development, sustainable business practices, and improved supply chains in enhancing the region’s industrial competitiveness. She noted that the new zonal office would bring CII closer to industry, facilitate policy engagement, and connect businesses with wider market opportunities and CII’s expertise, including its 12 Centres of Excellence.

MLA Shiv Arora, in his address, stated that CII is the largest industry body in the country and plays an important role in the growth of industry. He stressed that the CII office in Kumaon will help in the economic development of the Kumaon region and foster closer industry-government collaboration.

Sanjay Agarwal, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council, stated that the Members’ Meet was an important opportunity to strengthen engagement with CII’s regional leadership, exchange perspectives on emerging industry priorities, and identify new avenues for collaboration to accelerate industrial growth in Uttarakhand.

On the occasion, Ashok Agarwal, Director, KLA India, was announced as the Chairman and Saurabh Vaish, Director, Kumar Oxygen, was announced as the Vice Chairman of CII Kumaon Zone.

Saurabh Vaish, Vice Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council, proposed the vote of thanks.

Also present on the occasion was Rachna Jindal, Regional Director, CII Northern Region.

The new zonal office will serve as a dedicated platform for industry interaction, business networking, policy dialogue and collaboration among enterprises, government and other stakeholders, reinforcing CII’s commitment to supporting investment, employment generation and sustainable industrial development across Kumaon.