Sainik School Ghorakhal achieves outstanding success in NDA Written Examination

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Oct: Sainik School Ghorakhal has once again demonstrated its excellence and reaffirmed its commitment to grooming future defence officers. Forty-four cadets from the school have cleared the UPSC NDA written examination. Of these, 30 cadets belong to the current Class 12 batch (2026–2027), while 14 are from the March 2026 batch.

This remarkable achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of the cadets, the guidance provided by the teachers, and the school’s strong foundation of discipline and quality education. It has enhanced the institution’s prestige and serves as an inspiration for students aspiring to become defense officers.

Principal Group Captain Madhu Sengar and the entire staff congratulated the successful cadets on this outstanding achievement and extended their best wishes for success in the subsequent stages of their journey toward the National Defence Academy.