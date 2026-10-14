Olympus High hosts ‘Manthan – A Conversation with Young Minds’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Oct: Olympus High hosted ‘Manthan – A Conversation with Young Minds’, an engaging literary interaction featuring the launch of Manthan – Reflections of India’s Conscience, authored by Colonel Bhaskar Bharti (Retd.), an Indian Army veteran, author, actor and motivational speaker.

The program brought together literature, leadership and life lessons, offering students a valuable opportunity to engage with an inspiring personality whose journey exemplifies courage, creativity and the spirit of reinvention. Also present was Dr. Kunal Shamshere Malla, Managing Director, Olympus High.

Colonel Bhaskar Bharti (Retd), an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pune, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, served the Indian Army for 33 years. His distinguished military career took him across some of the country’s most challenging operational environments, including the Siachen Glacier, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Punjab and Rajasthan, as well as the United Nations Peace Enforcement Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Twice awarded the Army Commander’s Commendation Card, Colonel Bharti has continued to explore diverse creative pursuits, including writing, acting, photography and filmmaking.

The program commenced with an introduction to the author, followed by the formal launch of his book, Manthan – Reflections of India’s Conscience. Sharing insights into his literary journey, Colonel Bharti spoke about the experiences and reflections that shaped his work. A reading from the book offered students a glimpse into its ideas and themes, setting the stage for a thought-provoking exchange on life, personal choices, ambition and self-discovery.

The highlight of the session was the interactive conversation between Colonel Bharti and the students, who enthusiastically participated by asking questions and sharing their perspectives. His journey from a decorated Army officer to an accomplished creative professional resonated strongly with the young audience, demonstrating that personal growth has no age limit and that pursuing new passions requires curiosity, determination and the willingness to embrace change.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Vice Principal Archana, who expressed her gratitude to Colonel Bhaskar Bharti for sharing his experiences, wisdom and literary insights with the students. The event was followed by a book-signing session and personal interactions, allowing students to connect with the author beyond the formal discussion.