The Significance of Premarital Medical Tests

By Dr AK Srivastava

India is an ancient country with so many traditions, religions, rituals, and spiritual inclinations. People perform so many rituals and practices at the time of marriage. In most of the families there is a practice of matching the horoscopes of the boy and the girl. The marriages are solemnized only when the horoscopes are matched. We also ensure that the family backgrounds of both sides are decent and enjoy a good reputation in society. There is no harm in following these traditional and time-tested practices. But our lifestyle and ideas should also change with the passage of time, and we should follow modern ways to keep ourselves more in tune. Medical sciences have brought a revolution in almost every walk of life. Hence, one should take the maximum advantage of the medical facilities before one ventures into the most important and crucial phase of life, which is getting married and starting a new family.

We all accept that marriage is a big responsibility. That is why it requires compatibility of both partners in terms of their perfect mental and physical health. Hence, it is really important to go through proper premarital medical examinations before deciding to be married. On the contrary, if there is any problem or medical infirmity, it can be addressed before the marriage takes place. It can minimize risk factors, and one can lead a healthy, tension-free married life.

First of all, the couple should go through those tests that identify inherited genetic disorders and possibilities of infectious diseases. There are certain genetic traits, such as thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia, haemophilia, etc., which are transmitted to children if proper medical examination is not done and preventive measures are ignored. It is seen that if both partners have certain genetic traits, their biological children have a possibility of developing such dangerous conditions.

Regarding the infectious diseases, it is wise to go for a medical examination so that, if there is any problem, it can be detected and the required medical remedy can be sought. This way we can save the healthy partner from getting infected and also protect against mother-to-child transmission of infectious diseases. HIV, hepatitis B&C, and syphilis are such diseases that should be tested for early (if any) detection and treatment.

Similarly, fertility tests are very important and crucial before marriage so that the couple should not go through spells of frustration and disappointment. Possible treatment or remedial steps can save the stress and unwanted stigma of the married couple.

In addition to this, there are several chronic and common diseases like diabetes, hypertension, kidney and liver functions, etc., which can spoil a regular and stress-free married life. Premarital screening can be like one stitch can save nine.

It is also vital to have all dozes of basic immunizations as they can save the couple from measles, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis.

There was a time when the bride and groom could hardly see each other before their marriage in a traditional Indian setup. But now things have changed drastically, and couples meet frequently and go far pre-marriage shooting and shopping together. So let us have one more step ahead and go for a thorough medical check-up prior to marriage. The idea is both sagacious and practical.

It is recommended that the premedical check-ups be done three to six months before the marriage. Both the government and the NGOS working on social welfare schemes should spread maximum awareness in this matter. The government hospitals and medical colleges can send their teams to education institutions, corporate houses, and business establishments to propagate this idea so that people should start taking preventive measures. We know that the government-led campaigns on issues like family planning, child marriages, and women’s empowerment schemes have already left a definite impact on society.

(Dr AK Srivastava is ex-Principal, DAV Intermediate College, Dehradun.)