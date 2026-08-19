Class 6 Pantnagar student Vyom Kesarwani receives Design Patent for Innovative Chair

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pantnagar, 18 Aug: Vyom Kesarwani, a talented Class 6 student of Campus School, GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, has brought pride to the region through his innovative thinking and scientific approach. The special chair designed by Vyom to facilitate left-handed students has received a Design Patent from the Government of India. The achievement at such a young age has been lauded by the school and university community.

The unique feature of Vyom’s chair is that it can be reversed or adjusted within moments to make it convenient for students who write with their left hand. Most writing chairs available in schools and colleges are primarily designed for right-handed students. As a result, left-handed students often face inconvenience while sitting and writing, which may affect their comfort and writing posture. Vyom closely observed this problem within his own family, as his father is also left-handed. Inspired by this experience, Vyom came up with the idea of designing a chair that could comfortably accommodate both left- and right-handed students. His idea was subsequently developed into an innovative design, which has now received a Design Patent.

Vyom’s father, Dr Amit Kesarwani, played an important role in turning the idea into a practical innovation. He guided and supported Vyom in finalising the design and understanding and completing the patent process. Dr Amit Kesarwani is himself actively involved in innovation and research and has three patents registered in his name. Inspired by his father’s creative and scientific approach, Vyom has achieved this significant milestone at a very young age.

Dr Amit Kesarwani now plans to develop a prototype of the patented design and work towards making it commercially available. He has also sought support from the school and district administration to promote and develop this innovation on a wider scale. Vyom was specially felicitated for his achievement during the Independence Day.

The University Registrar, Chairman of the Campus School Committee, Principal and other dignitaries honoured Vyom and wished him a bright future. On the occasion, the dignitaries appreciated his achievement, stating that identifying a practical problem, developing a scientific solution and securing a patent for it at such a young age was highly commendable.