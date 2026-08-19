Poor weather disrupts Air Traffic at Jollygrant Airport

Garhwal Post Bureau

Doiwala, 18 Aug: Air traffic at Jollygrant Airport in Dehradun was severely affected this morning due to bad weather and low visibility. Several flights arriving from different cities were unable to land and had to circle repeatedly before being diverted to other airports . In total, five flights were diverted while four others landed after delays of three to four hours, causing considerable inconvenience to passengers.

According to the airport authorities, the Indigo flight from Delhi scheduled to arrive at 9:50 am was diverted to Chandigarh, while the Air India flight from Mumbai at 9:55 am was sent to Amritsar. Another Air India flight from Delhi at 10:20 am was redirected back to Delhi. Indigo’s Mumbai flight at 11 am and Hyderabad flight at 12:50 pm were also diverted to Chandigarh.

Flights that eventually landed at Jollygrant could do so after significant delays. The Air India flight from Delhi scheduled at 10:20 am reached at 2:25 pm, Indigo’s Chandigarh flight arrived at 2:18 pm instead of noon, and another Indigo flight scheduled at 12:50 pm landed at 4:26 pm. The Air India flight from Mumbai scheduled at 2:20 pm touched down at 3:06 pm.