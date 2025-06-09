CM announces State Fair status for Shaurya Mahotsav

By Our Staff Reporter

Tharali (Chamoli), 6 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today participated in the Shaurya Mahotsav, held in Chepron village in honour of martyr Bhawani Dutt Joshi, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for his supreme sacrifice during Operation Blue Star.

On this occasion, Dhami inaugurated the event by lighting a lamp and paid tribute to the martyr by laying a wreath at his memorial. He also planted a sapling on the occasion.

Announcing a state-level status for the Shaurya Mela, Dhami assured financial support for the beautification of the martyr’s memorial. Expressing pride in attending the event, he highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has strengthened armed forces’ morale. Referring to the recent anti-terror Operation Sindoor, he declared that terrorist attacks would now be met with a strong retaliatory action by Indian Armed Forces.

Reacting to the collapse of an under-construction bridge in Tharali, Dhami termed it as gross negligence and confirmed the immediate suspension of three engineers involved.

During the programme, Dhami also felicitated families of martyrs, including Maheshanand (father of Satish Chandra), Vimla Devi (wife of Kripa Singh), Abhay Singh Negi (brother of Himmat Singh), and Sarojini Kotri.

Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, also present on the occasion, emphasised that besides infrastructure, various state policies, including the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), anti-copying law, and women’s empowerment initiatives, were undergoing significant reforms.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Lal Batti holders Balveer Ghuniyal, Harak Singh Negi, Mela President Beeru Joshi, Lt Colonel Harish Joshi (Retd), MLA Bhupal Ram Tamta, District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar, CDO Abhishek Tripathi, SDM Pankaj Bhatt, besides the local residents in large numbers.