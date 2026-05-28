Construction of water holes ordered in forests to help control fires, quench thirst of wild animals

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 May: Uttarakhand has initiated a plan to develop traditional chaal (traditional water pits) and khaal structures (larger water ponds) and water holes in an effort to reduce forest fire incidents and provide relief to wildlife.

It may be reminded here that forest fires continue to pose a major challenge in Uttarakhand every year and, this year, a large number of forest fire incidents have been reported including in Mussoorie and Pauri divisions. Most fires occur during the summer season in particular when rising temperatures and dry conditions trigger frequent incidents of wildfire across the hills and forest areas. These fires not only cause extensive damage to forest wealth and biodiversity but also threaten the survival of wildlife. One of the biggest challenges during such incidents is the lack of water availability inside forests and the shortage of local resources required to control the flames. In a significant step towards addressing this problem, Uttarakhand has now launched a plan to develop traditional chaal-khaal structures and water holes at the level of Van Panchayats in an effort to reduce forest fire incidents and provide relief to wildlife.

The forest officials claim that the initiative gathered momentum following a recent high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to review the growing incidents of forest fires in the state. During the meeting, the CM had directed officials to identify better and long-term solutions for forest fire management. He had also laid great emphasis on developing chaal-khaal structures around forest areas in order to conserve water and maintain moisture in forest land. Dhami had also stressed on the need to revive traditional water conservation systems so that moisture levels in forests can be sustained even during peak summer months.

Following these directions, the Van Panchayats across the state have begun the process of identifying suitable locations where chaal-khaal systems and water holes can be developed. The Van Panchayats have been instructed to mark areas facing severe water scarcity and identify sites where small water conservation structures can be created effectively. Once the locations are finalised, detailed reports will be sent to the government for approval so that funds can be released and construction work initiated.

It may be recalled that Uttarakhand has a total of 11,217 Van Panchayats. While several areas already possess traditional water sources and small water holes, there are many other regions where acute water shortages occur during summer. In the hill districts, particularly, increasing temperatures and declining rainfall patterns have resulted in the drying up of natural water sources. As a result, wild animals are also being forced to move towards villages and populated areas in search of water, leading to a rise in incidents of human-wildlife conflict.

Senior forest officers claim that the development of water holes in water-scarce forest areas can provide multiple benefits simultaneously. One of the most significant advantages would be the retention of moisture in forest soil. Dry land and dry leaves are among the primary reasons behind the rapid spread of forest fires. Maintaining adequate moisture in forests can substantially reduce the chances of fire spreading. In addition, the availability of local water sources within the forests will help forest personnel and local residents during firefighting operations, as water can be accessed immediately without depending entirely on external arrangements.

Officials have also underlined that the proposed chaal-khaal and water hole systems will play a major role not only in forest fire control but also in wildlife conservation. During summer months, scarcity of water inside forests compels wild animals to venture into nearby villages and towns, often resulting in crop damage and conflict with humans. If sufficient water is made available within forest areas, animals will have less need to move out of their natural habitat.

The revival of traditional water conservation systems is being viewed as a timely and necessary intervention. It may be recalled that in the hill regions of the state, chaal-khaal structures were once commonly used by the rural communities to conserve rainwater through small pits and storage systems that helped maintain soil moisture throughout the year. However, over time, these traditional practices gradually fell into neglect. The government and the Van Panchayats are now working towards restoring and redeveloping these systems as part of a broader environmental conservation strategy.

The participation of Van Panchayats is being considered the most crucial aspect of the initiative because local communities possess a better understanding of the geographical conditions and water availability in their respective areas. Their involvement is expected to help in identifying the most suitable locations for water conservation structures. Moreover, community participation will also strengthen the maintenance and long-term protection of these water sources.

The officials claim that the process of identifying suitable sites has already begun in various Van Panchayats across the state. Once the locations are selected, budgetary allocations will be made and construction of chaal-khaal structures and water holes will begin. The government believes that the initiative will emerge as a major step towards reducing forest fire incidents in the future while simultaneously strengthening water conservation, wildlife protection and environmental preservation. Increased water availability within forests is also expected to improve ecological balance and support the long-term sustainability of local ecosystems.