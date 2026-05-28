Uttarayani seeks renaming of Dehradun Airport in honour of BC Khanduri

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 May: Uttarayani, a thirty-year-old registered organisation comprising officers of the civil services, defence services, para-military forces and other professional fields, has written to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand requesting that Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun be renamed after former Chief Minister the late Maj Gen BC Khanduri, who passed away recently. The organisation, which has about 500 members across the country, described the proposal as a befitting tribute to a decorated soldier and respected leader.

In its letter, Uttarayani noted that the demise of BC Khanduri is a great loss to the state and the nation. It recalled his distinguished service to the country, first as a decorated officer of the Indian Army and later as a Union Minister and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. The organisation added that the integrity and dedication of Khanduri to public service has touched the hearts of millions both in the state and across India.

The organisation urged the government to rename the airport ‘Maj Gen BC Khanduri Airport, Dehradun,’ and it emphasised that his immense contribution to public life would continue to inspire future generations. President of the organisation, Raj Kumar Barthwal, who signed the letter on behalf of Uttarayani, expressed hope that the government would take an early and favourable decision on the matter.