HC directs DM to decide on opening of Nainital slaughterhouse within 24 hours

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 6 Jun: The Uttarakhand High Court today heard a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the reopening of the slaughterhouse in Nainital, which had been sealed by the State Pollution Control Board on grounds of several irregularities. A division bench of Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra, after hearing the matter, directed the Nainital District Magistrate to take a decision on the sealed slaughterhouse within 24 hours.

According to the case details, the Islamia Muslim Board of Nainital had filed a PIL in the High Court. The petition stated that following public complaints, the State Pollution Control Board had sealed the slaughterhouses located in Tallital, Nainital, approximately a week ago. Since then, the slaughterhouses have remained closed in Nainital.

The petition requested that the slaughterhouse be opened for three days in view of the upcoming Bakri-Eid festival, allowing people to perform animal sacrifices there. During the hearing, the State Pollution Control Board, presenting its side, argued that the slaughterhouse was not being operated as per the stipulated regulations. It further argued that repeated complaints from aware citizens of the town were being received in this connection. After investigation, the Board found several deficiencies in the slaughterhouse, which necessitated its sealing. The Board reiterated that the slaughterhouse was not being operated in accordance with PCB norms.