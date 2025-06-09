Convocation Ceremony held of Army Cadet College 125 Course

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 6 Jun: The Chetwode Hall, IMA, echoed with pride and celebration as 48 Cadets marked the successful completion of their rigorous academic and military training at the Army Cadet College (ACC) Wing, here, today. The significant milestone was commemorated through a solemn and inspiring Graduation Ceremony, held in the presence of proud parents, esteemed instructors and distinguished guests.

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh, Commandant, Indian Military Academy, conferred the JNU Bachelor’s Degree to eighteen Cadets of the Science Stream and thirty Cadets of Humanities Stream of the 125 Course of the Army Cadet College Wing.

The Army Cadet College is a premier training institute of the Indian Army, which acts as a feeder institute to the Indian Military Academy. The training curriculum at ACC Wing is made to ensure holistic development of cadets physically, mentally and intellectually. Every cadet undergoes a Graduation programme augmented with rigorous military training to imbibe traits required by them to become Commissioned Officers in the Indian Army. The convocation ceremony marked the culmination of the three-year training curriculum at ACC Wing. In July 2025, the Cadets of the graduating course will join the Indian Military Academy as Officer Cadets for one-year Pre-Commissioning Training.

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh, in his convocation address, congratulated the cadets for successfully completing the rigorous training and having crossed an important milestone in their professional career. He emphasised that character, self-discipline, courage, motivation, positive attitude and professional competence are pillars of a successful Army Officer.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gold Medal was awarded to Wing Cadet Captain Praveen Kumar, COAS Silver Medal was awarded to Platoon Cadet Captain Amit Kuntal and Company Cadet Captain Amandeep Singh, the COAS Bronze Medal.

Commandant’s Silver Medals for being First in Service Subjects were awarded to Platoon Cadet Captain Amit Kuntal, First in Humanities Stream to Platoon Cadet Captain Amit Kuntal, and First in Science Stream to Wing Cadet Captain Praveen Kumar.

On the occasion, Lt Gen Nagendra Singh also awarded the Commandant’s Banner to Kargil Company for being the Champion Company of the Army Cadet College. The Banner is awarded to the Company that excels in various competitions like Sports, Physical Training, Camps, Debates, Interior Economy, Weapon Training, Academic and Service Training. In the end, the Commandant complimented Brigadier Peeyush Khurana, Commander, Army Cadet College Wing, and his team of instructors and faculty members for their diligent efforts in shaping the cadets into potential officers. The event was a poignant reminder of the transformative journey the cadets undertake. Parents beamed with pride, while instructors reflected with satisfaction on the cadets’ growth and accomplishments. The camaraderie and spirit of service resonated strongly throughout the ceremony.