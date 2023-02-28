CM asks Garhwal Commissioner, IG, to establish roster on presence at Divisional HQs

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today asked the officers concerned to regularly sit in their offices at the Divisional Headquarters in Pauri. He said that the Commissioner and Inspector General of Garhwal Division to prepare a roster on their presence at the divisional headquarters and make it public so that the people’s problems could be resolved at their level. He also asked them to ensure that officials posted at various divisional offices in Pauri are not given other responsibilities so that they can be available to the people. He stressed that it is necessary to strengthen the divisional offices of Pauri.

These instructions were given by the Chief Minister during a review meeting held at the Secretariat regarding the operation of divisional level offices and the all-round development of Pauri.

The Chief Minister said it was necessary to strengthen the divisional and local offices so that most problems could be resolved at the local levels. Pointing out that the Divisional and the district level officers in Garhwal Division have a big responsibility for the successful conduct of the Chardham Yatra, Dhami asked the Commissioner to hold regular review meetings to ensure that all the arrangements are done smoothly. Officers of technical departments, whose jurisdiction is the Garhwal Division, should also be deputed to the divisional headquarters. The Chief Minister instructed the officials that the pilgrims who come on the Chardham Yatra are informed about the major religious and tourism spots around the Char Dham shrines so that they can also visit these places. He stressed that information about the major religious and tourist sites of Kumaon Division should be also shared with the Char Dham pilgrims so that the devotees on the Chardham Yatra can visit Kumaon region. Special attention should be given to strengthening road connectivity, he asserted.

District Magistrate, Pauri, Ashish Chauhan gave a detailed presentation on the plan prepared for the all-round development of Pauri district over virtual mode. He said that it is necessary to construct the Premnagar, Gadoli, Buakhal bypass, in order to resolve the problem of traffic jams and to ensure that pilgrims are also able to visit the Char Dham from the Kotdwar route as well. He also suggested construction of tunnels between Jwalpa Devi-Gadoli, Satpuli-Dugadda and Gadoli Pabo. He said that there is enough space for a multi-storey plaza in Kotdwar tehsil. Good arrangements were also needed for parking.

MLAs Renu Bisht, Rajkumar Pori, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretaries R Meenakshi Sundaram, Shailesh Bagoli, BVRC Purshottam, Arvind Singh Hyanki, Hari C Semwal and Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar were among those present.