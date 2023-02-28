CM calls for sincere efforts to maximise revenue collections

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a review meeting here today in on the status of revenue collection in the state. During the meeting, he urged the officials concerned and the departments to make sincere efforts to maximise revenue collection in relation to the established targets. He added that, in order to increase the revenue of various departments, the best practices of other states should also be studied in depth. The CM further asked the departments where revenue receipts have been significant less than the targets to study the reasons behind this and also find out ways to improve the collections and the policies.

The Chief Minister informed the officials that a meeting would be held in April regarding plans on achieving the revenue target for the next financial year. In the meeting, all the departments are expected to share their detailed plans on how to achieve the targeted collection. The Chief Minister also instructed the secretaries of the departments whose revenue receipts are less in relation to the target that efforts be made to increase the collection as much as possible by the end of this financial year. The Chief Minister directed that special efforts be made by the departments to increase revenue receipt in the Energy, Mining and Forest Departments.

He asked the Secretaries concerned to hold regular review meetings to oversee the increase in revenue collections.

The Chief Minister said that, in order to increase the revenue collections, the departments would have to pay more attention to the online system. He reminded that through online systems, the system becomes more efficient and transparent and, for this, more attention should be paid to greater use of modern technology. Dhami said that in areas where there is difficulty in getting revenue relative to the target, the secretaries in charge of those departments would have to identify the reasons and find ways to resolve the identified issues and problems. He said that a deep analysis of the problems with a serious intention to find solutions will certainly lead to improvement.

It was stated at the meeting that the position of revenue receipts is good in relation to the target in SGST, non-GST, stamp and registration fees, transport, and state excise duty. More efforts are needed to achieve revenue relative to the target in energy, forest and mining.

Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretaries R Meenakshi Sundaram, Dilip Jawalkar, Arvind Singh Hyanki, Sachin Kurve, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Hari Chandra Semwal, Brijesh Kumar Sant, Chief Conservator of Forests Vinod Kumar Singhal, Additional Secretaries and Heads of various departments were present.