CM attends last rites of Gen Rawat, his wife in Delhi

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 10 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhamitoday paid tributes to the deceased Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat at their residence at 3 Kamaraj Road, New Delhi. The Chief Minister on this occasion wished peace to the departed souls and patience to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister said that the death of General Bipin Rawat was an irreparable loss for the country. His simplicity, spontaneity would always be in everyone’s heart. The country would always remember the contribution of General Bipin Rawat to protect the country’s army and borders. Later Dhamialso attended the last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat at the Berar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantt this afternoon. He was accompanied by Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat and BJP State PresidentMadan Kaushik who also paid tribute to General Bipin Rawat and his wife.