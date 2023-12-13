CM calls upon officials to promote Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra in mission mode

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today called upon government officials to take up and promote the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign in mission mode.

The CM was chairing a meeting with the top officials in this regard at the Secretariat, here, today. He reminded that the Centre and the state governments are running many schemes for the benefit of the common person and it is the responsibility of the government officials to make the people well aware of these schemes so that they could avail maximum benefit from these schemed. He directed all the District Magistrates who were present at the meeting in virtual basis to take every possible step to make this campaign successful. He added that one nodal officer should be appointed at the district level and daily reports should also be sought from the Nodal officers.

Dhami claimed that Bharat Sankalp Yatra, developed as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become a major medium to reach out to those people who have not been able to connect with government schemes, so far. The Chief Minister said that to make the schemes related to public welfare accessible to the general public, awareness has to be taken to everyone from school children to the elderly people. He said that the aim is that people should get all the necessary facilities at their homes. The online system has been made effective by the state government for public facilities. If the general public has complete information about public welfare schemes, they will be able to take advantage of all the facilities.

The CM asserted that all the District Magistrates should ensure that before sending the campaign vehicles to the Gram Panchayats, proper information about the Vikas Sankalp Yatra reaches the local people well in time. Camps should also be organised so that people can avail the benefits of various public welfare schemes run by the Central and State Governments. He instructed the District Magistrates that local MPs, MLAs and other public representatives should also be invited to the programmes of Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra so that they can also get guidance and cooperate in the campaign.

The Chief Minister said that for the successful implementation of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra being organised till 26 January 2024, all the secretaries should also visit the districts for two days. All secretaries should also regularly review their departments regarding this event. The Chief Minister said that the district and development block level officers should continuously remain in the field during the Vikas Sankalp Yatra and ensure the benefits of the schemes to the people. He said that this event should be made more effective in the border areas of the state also. The schemes should also be disseminated through street plays. The Chief Minister directed that students of schools and colleges should also be included in the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra. They will play an important role in the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, Principal Secretaries RK Sudhanshu, L Fanai, Shailesh Bagoli, Radhika Jha, Arvind Singh Hyanki, Deependra Chaudhary, Additional Secretaries Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Anand Swarup, Additional Secretary to the Government of India through virtual medium Rakesh Verma, all District Magistrates, Chief Development Officer and State General Secretary Organisation in BJP Ajaey Kumar, State General Secretary BJP Aditya Kothari and State Co-Convenor of Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra Saurabh Thapliyal were also present.