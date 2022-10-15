CM conducts surprise inspection at ISBT, expresses displeasure at poor sanitation

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today conducted a surprise inspection of ISBT Dehradun in view of the festive season. On this occasion, the Chief Minister inspected the sanitation arrangements, supply of drinking water, toilets, ticket booking counters and the canteen. During his time spent at the ISBT, he also inspected the buses of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation and interacted with the passengers.

The CM expressed displeasure at the poor sanitation and cleanliness at the ISBT and issued strict directions to the officials concerned to improve the conditions or else face strict action. The Chief Minister directed that adequate arrangements for availability of pure drinking water be made at ISBT. Sanitation and proper water availability should also be ensured in toilets. He warned he would inspect ISBT again. During the inspection of the ticket booking counters, the Chief Minister directed that proper arrangements should be made for announcement before the departure of buses going from ISBT to different locations.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the passengers. Dhami said that a review meeting of the Transport Department would be held soon. He declared he would also inspect other bus stations in the state. He also sought action against illegal parking and encroachments at the ISBT. He directed beautification work be done around ISBT. He ordered officials to ensure that all the CCTV cameras installed at ISBT remain operational. In view of the coming festivals, there would be greater rush of passengers, so the officials ought to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the passengers, for which all necessary arrangements should be made by the Transport Department well in time.