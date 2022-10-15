Restoring faith of youth in UKSSSC first priority: Martolia

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Oct: Retired IPS Officer GS Martolia today took charge as Chairman of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC). Speaking to the media after assuming charge, he declared that his first priority would be to restore the credibility and trust of the UKSSSC among the youth of the state. He admitted that following the trust deficit that UKSSSC was facing at present due to rigging of some recruitments undertaken by it, it would be a major task to build back the trust.

Martolia said that the Commission would have to be reorganised in a professional manner. He had been given the job of restoring the faith of youth in the Commission. He reminded that, following his retirement from active Police service, he had been giving free training to the youth of the state for recruitment in the Army and the Police department and, in this regard, he had been visiting different places in the state. Many of his trained youth have succeeded in getting selected to the armed forces and the Police services. It may be recalled that, recently, many of the tasks related to conducting recruitments on Group C posts was transferred to the Uttarakhand State Public Service Commission (UKPSC).

Martolia also reminded that he had also been working to create awareness among the youth on drugs and also among the budding sportspersons in the state. He added that whatever selection process would be given to UKSSSC, it would be undertaken in the most transparent and fair manner.

It may be recalled that Martolia is also currently serving as Deputy Chairman of the Uttarakhand SC/ST Commission.

He had been selected as a PPS officer and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police in 1984 in undivided Uttar Pradesh. He served in many districts including Moradabad, Varanasi, Pilibhit, Etah, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Dehradun and Haridwar in Uttar Pradesh on the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police and Additional Superintendent of Police.

Martolia was promoted to the Indian Police Service in 2005 and posted as Superintendent of Police, Uttarkashi, Tehri Garhwal, Commandant 46th Corps PAC and Senior Superintendent of Police Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and then in Dehradun. In the year 2012, he was promoted to the post of Deputy Inspector General of Police and posted in Pithoragarh Range, Disaster Management Kumaon Range and also with CID, Kumaon Range. He was further promoted to the post of Inspector General of Police in the year 2016, and posted as IG Kumbh Mela and asIG Police Modernisation. He retired on 31 August 2019 while serving in Headquarters / Personnel and Fire Service. Martolia has also been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service for Long and Meritorious Service in 1999 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2010.