CM Dhami meets families affected by subsidence in Joshimath, assures help

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Joshimath today and conducted an on ground inspection of areas of the town. He assured all possible help to the distressed families. The affected people shared their woes with the CM. The CM became emotional during his interaction with the affected families.

The Chief Minister affirmed that, in this hour of calamity, the government stands fully with the affected people. He added that Joshimath has religious, spiritual and cultural importance and is a major centre of faith and tourism.

The CM observed that it is a big challenge for everyone to save the oldest Jyotirmath from the current natural calamity. In this hour of crisis, the safety of life and property is the first priority of the government. Alternative arrangements are being made for the rehabilitation of the families affected by the subsidence. To prevent further problems, work has been initiated on immediate and long term action plans. Protective works would be carried out in the entire city which he admitted was in danger. A detailed plan is being prepared. Works like sewer and drainage construction would be completed as soon as possible for the safety of the township.

The Chief Minister added that, for the safety of the people, the works possible in the short term are being currently focussed on. He added, “It is necessary to take people to safe places in time. I have had an in-depth discussion with the public representatives, officials and locals at the ITBP Guest House regarding the current situation in Joshimath. Saving Joshimath from this natural calamity is a big challenge for all of us. In this hour of crisis, there is a need to move away from the blame game and work together.”

The CM directed the officers to make proper arrangements for affected families in the relief camps and also make available medical facilities in the relief camps.

The Chief Minister instructed the officers to prepare sector and zonal wise plans in Joshimath. He stressed that the danger zones should be evacuated immediately and safe places identified for permanent resettlement. All necessary facilities should be ensured in the aid camps. All the departments ought to work with team spirit, in order to help people in a better way.

District Magistrate, Chamoli, Himanshu Khurana said that completion of survey work in all wards, shifting of affected families to alternative shelter and all other arrangements are being ensured for the affected people. All sectoral officers had been deployed to ensure this. Dry ration and cooked food packets are being provided to the affected families.

Present during the CM’s visit were Badrinath MLA Rajendra Bhandari, Karnaprayag MLA Anil Nautiyal, Tharali MLA Bhupal Ram Tamta, BJP District President Ramesh Maikhuri, District Cooperatives President Gajendra Rawat, Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar, District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, CDO Dr Lalit Narayan Mishra, ADM Dr Abhishek Tripathi, Joint Magistrate Dr Deepak Saini, SDM Kumkum Joshi and departmental officers.