CM visits Disaster Control Room, issues instructions

Dehradun, 7 Jan: After on-site inspection of the landslide area of Joshimath, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also reviewed the situation with higher officials at the Disaster Management Centre located at the Secretariat, here.

On this occasion, instructions were given to form a high-level coordination committee at the government and local levels to monitor the development works along with the relief and rescue works being done in the areas affected by natural disaster. It was also decided that Secretary to Chief Minister, R Meenakshi Sundaram, and Commissioner, Garhwal, Sushil Kumar would camp in Joshimath from tomorrow. Besides this, various central institutions have also been urged to conduct studies and submit reports on the causes of land subsidence happening in Joshimath and suggest remedial measures.

The Chief Minister directed that a coordination committee be constituted immediately at the government level under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary and, at the local level, under the chairmanship of the Commissioner, Garhwal, for the help and relief and rescue of the people affected by the Joshimath calamity. This committee would continuously monitor all the works being done in the area so that all possible help could be given to the victims and the development works of the area could be further expedited.

The Chief Minister gave instructions that, while helping the victims, the officials could go beyond disaster mitigation norms and make arrangements for relief under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also directed constitution of a high powered committee for approval of works under disaster management, etc., so that relief and rescue works could be done expeditiously. Along with declaring Joshimath as a landslide area, an additional amount of Rs 11 crores has also been made available to the District Magistrate, Chamoli, under the disaster head.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Director, National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad, and the Director, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), have also been requested to study the Joshimath area with satellite images and provide a detailed report with photographs. The CM also urged the Deputy Director General of Geological Survey of India to conduct a survey of sites identified for rehabilitation purposes.

It may be recalled that Director of IIT Roorkee, Director of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Director of National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, and Director CSIR, Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, have also conducted a detailed survey and study of the Joshimath area at their own levels and are expected to submit their reports soon.

The Chief Minister has also ordered that for the survey of Joshimath, mutual coordination be ensured among various institutions at the level of the Central Government and the State Government by the senior officiers so that effective remedial measures could be adopted at the earliest. He also issued instructions to make the Disaster Management Centre more effective.

Present on this occasion were Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Secretary, Disaster Management, Dr Ranjit Sinha, Savin Bansal, IG, SDRF, Ridhim Aggarwal and others.