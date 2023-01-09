Harbans Kapoor contributed immensely to U’khand: Ganesh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jan: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi inaugurated the ‘Harbans Kapoor Community Centre’ on the birth anniversary of late Harbans Kapoor, former assembly speaker, in Kehri village, Premnagar, here, today.

On this occasion, Joshi praised late Harbans Kapoor and remembered his contribution to the state. Joshi said that Kapoor was his political mentor and whatever he (Joshi) is today was because of him. The minister said that Harbans Kapoor was constantly active regarding social welfare and the development in his constituency. His fond memories are imprinted on everyone’s heart and his contribution to the state would always be remembered. Joshi also congratulated the people of the area on the inauguration of the community building.

The minister also announced construction of a tube well in Kehrigaon at the demand of the residents of the area.

Harbans Kapoor’s wife and local MLA Savita Kapoor, Harish Kohli, Kamal Raj, Vicky Khanna, Jagdish, Bachan Singh Negi, Sheela, Santosh Kothiyal, Sumit Pandey, Sanjay Gupta, Govardhan were among those present on the occasion.