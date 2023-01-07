“Jyot Jalti Rahegi”

OBITUARY

By Dr Alok Ahuja

If there ever was a man with a heart of gold, it was Sardar Prabhjot Singh, our dear Jyoti.

Jyoti’s departure has left a huge void in this world. From the lanes of Dehradun to across the globe, Doscos spanning generations are in mourning – such was the impact of his larger than life personality.

Jyoti embodied brotherhood and service – two key facets of the Dosco experience.

His full of life persona, warm wry smile, the naughty twinkle in the eye and the endlessly sprouting witty one-liners endeared him to all he met and made him the Prince Charming at social events.

Always the first to support a relief cause, exemplary with his large heartedness and an epitome of affectionate hospitality, Jyoti may not be here with us today but his legacy lives on.

The perfect son, a loving husband, a doting father, a responsible brother and a loyal friend – Jyoti’s impact was such that words cannot do justice to it.

Dehradun has lost a piece of its soul in Jyoti’s passing.

Saying goodbye isn’t for us. Instead, I will say that I look forward to seeing my friend again, each time I am reminded of him through a phrase, a joke, even an article of clothing. These are the things that will keep us close despite death.

Satnam Waheguruji

(Dr Alok Ahuja is Prabhjyot’s schoolmate).