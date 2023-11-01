CM Dhami urges UP CM Yogi for early transfer of assets to U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Lucknow, 31 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today was in Lucknow for a day long visit and during his stay, he paid a courtesy call on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On this occasion, he gifted a statue of Lord Badri Vishal and some other products made from coarse grains produced in Uttarakhand to Yogi Adityanath. Dhami also discussed with Adityanath, various issues related to division of assets and liabilities pending between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

During the meeting, CM Dhami again urged CM Adityanath to make available 665 cusecs of water from the Ganga Canal to the state of Uttarakhand for irrigation for the non-irrigated areas of Haridwar district. Dhami stressed that it has been proposed to expand the capacity of 35 km long Iqbalpur canal system and Kankhal and Jagjitpur canals to provide irrigation facility in 18,280 hectares of non-irrigated land of 74 villages of three development blocks of Haridwar district. He pointed out that there are no rivers or other water sources available for irrigation in the area in question from where irrigation facility can be provided to these villages. He added that availability of 665 cusecs of water from Ganga Canal to Uttarakhand will resolve this problem.

Dhami pointed out that a preliminary feasibility report had been submitted by Superintending Engineer, Ganga Canal Operation Board, Uttar Pradesh, which clearly mentioned that 665 cusec of water can be made available to Uttarakhand from the Ganga Canal for the Kharif crops but can’t be made available for Rabi season crops to Uttarakhand.

Dhami mentioned that the demand of 665 cusecs of water out of 4,879 cusecs of additional water available from Tehri Dam by the state of Uttarakhand is minimum and reasonable, which is only 13.5 percent of the additional water available from Tehri Dam and Uttar Pradesh. The proposed utilisation of water is less than the residual water available after using the 4000 cusecs of water, the consent on which is pending at the Uttar Pradesh government level. In this regard, he requested the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to grant approval regarding the supply of 665 cusecs of water from the Northern Ganga Canal for the proposed irrigation schemes of Uttarakhand state.

During the meeting with UP CM Adityanath, CM Dhami also discussed the division of assets and liabilities between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh state which are still pending. The Chief Minister said that joint consent has been expressed by both the Chief Secretaries for transfer of 615.836 hectares of land and 348 residential buildings and 167 non-residential buildings of the Irrigation Department in Haridwar district to the state of Uttarakhand. Similarly, out of the total of 332.74 hectares of irrigation land in Udham Singh Nagar district, It has been requested by Uttarakhand Government to the UPC Government to remove encroachments from 322.00 hectares land of Nanak Sagar Dam submergence area with the help of Uttarakhand State and to make the remaining 10.748 hectares of land available to the State of Uttarakhand.

Dhami said that after re-surveying the land situated in Banbasa by the officials of both the states, Contour map and plan has been prepared and different types of land have also been marked on it. Out of total 1,410.55 hectares of land, 162.05 80 land has been found suitable for transfer by the officials of Irrigation Department, Uttarakhand. In-principle consent was given on all these points in the meeting held with the Chief Secretaries of both the states. The Chief Minister requested that a government order should be issued soon for the transfer of the assets for which transfer to the state of Uttarakhand has been agreed upon by government of UP .