CM Dhami visits site to investigate Helpline complaint

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Apr: Instead of resolving complaints received on the CM Helpline on file, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami personally visited a problem site on Friday to investigate public concerns. Expressing displeasure over negligence, the Chief Minister directed officials to coordinate and complete the work.

Vivek Madan, a resident of Jakhan, Dehradun, had filed a complaint with the CM Helpline regarding damage to the footpath caused by the underground power lines on Rajpur Road. Madan stated in his complaint that a roadside footpath was initially constructed in Jakhan, and later, UPCL dug up the footpath and laid the underground line. However, the soil filling was not properly done, resulting in the tiles sinking. Consequently, people are unable to fully benefit from the footpath.

Chief Minister Dhami was scheduled to review the CM Helpline, today, but before the review meeting, he went directly to Jakhan to investigate the complaint. The Chief Minister, accompanied by complainant Vivek Madan, demonstrated the condition of the footpath to officials via video call. Expressing displeasure over the situation, the Chief Minister urged departments to work in coordination. He noted that despite being underground, power lines are visible in many places, posing a threat to the public. The Chief Minister urged officials to work with planning, otherwise, repeated work creates inconvenience for the public and wastes money.

Dhami stated that he would conduct similar inspections on his upcoming visits across the state. He directed Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan to launch a statewide campaign to address similar complaints elsewhere in the state. The Chief Minister also interacted with local shopkeepers and residents during the campaign.