CM Dhami watches The Kerala Story, urges people to watch film

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami watched the film The Kerala Story with his family at Centrio Mall, Hathibarkala here today. In a statement, he later said that The Kerala Story is a film which shows how terrorism is being spread in the country without bullets and bombs. The film has depicted well how girls are being brainwashed and converted to a particular religion. He also urged everyone to watch this film, saying that this film will introduce reality and promote public awareness against religious conversion and terrorism.The Chief Minister said that religious conversion is taking place in different ways in the state as well. It was becoming a serious issue in view of the safety and the future of the state. Keeping this in view, the government has decided to completely ban mass religious conversions in Uttarakhand. A strict law against forced and mass conversion has been made by the state government. In this, a provision has been made for 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for those who convert others by force or inducement. The punishment for single conversion is less, while the punishment for mass conversion will be more. On being found guilty of mass conversion, there is a provision for imprisonment of three to 10 years along with a fine of up to Rs 50,000, he stated.