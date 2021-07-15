CM flags off of oxygen concentrators for 9 districts

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off 80 oxygen concentrators for nine districts of the state from his camp office, here, today. These have been provided by ICICI Foundation for the states rural and suburban areas. These are being sent to Dehradun, Nainital, Uttarkashi, Almora, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Tehri districts.

Expressing his gratitude to the Foundation, the CM said the third Corona wave would be be defeated through the combined efforts of all. He claimed that all preparations had been made in the state to deal with a resurgence of the pandemic. The health infrastructure was being continuously strengthened.

Present on the occasion were Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, President of the ICICI Foundation Saurabh Sngh, Manish Mehrotra of ICICI Bank, Ashok Miglani and others.