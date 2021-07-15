MLA Kapoor urges BJP workers to publicise Govt’s achievements

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Jul: BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor held a meeting today at his constituency office with all the Premnagar corporators, Cantonment Board members, Shakti Kendra Convenors, and ward in-charges.

He said on the occasion that 2022 was near and it was time to publicise the good work done by the present government. He reminded that, at a time when no one was to be seen, BJP activists were on the streets to help the needy. However, as election season approaches, opportunists were attempting to promote themselves. It was only the BJP whose workers serve the people all days of the year.

He claimed that every street required in the Cantonment Vidhan Sabha Constituency had been built through the guidance of the public representatives present. The opposition had no issues and was only seeking to misguide the people. He also mentioned achievements such as construction of the Ram Temple, abrogation of Article 370 and the progress India had made.

Present on the occasion were senior BJP leader Amit Kapoor, Premnagar Kanwali Mandal President Vijendra Thapliyal, Santosh Kothiyal, Bhupal Chand, corporator Shubham Negi, Mira Kathait, Rajni Devi, Ramesh Kala, Omendra Bhati, Mohit Panwar, Archana Pundir, Vinod Rawat, etc.