CM hands over appointment letters to 139 candidates

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami handed over appointment letters to 139 candidates appointed in various posts under the Higher Education and Medical Education Departments here today. Addressing the newly appointed candidates on this occasion, the CM urged them to work with dedication and integrity, reinforcing the state government’s commitment to making Uttarakhand the best in the country.

Dhami also claimed that the government jobs in Uttarakhand are now strictly based on merit, talent, and capability. Competitive examinations are being conducted with total fairness and transparency, resulting in over 23,000 recruitments in government services within the past three and a half years.

At a programme held at the CM’s Official Residence here, today, appointment letters were handed over to the candidates selected through the State Public Service Commission. Those selected included 52 Assistant Professors under the Higher Education Department, 18 Professors and 36 Associate Professors in Medical Colleges, and 33 Tutors and Medical Social Workers in Nursing Colleges, selected via the Medical Service Selection Commission.

Dhami asserted that strict provisions have been introduced to ensure fairness in competitive exams, effectively eliminating paper leaks. He stated that this ensures youth receive due recognition for their skills and hard work. He commended the role of parents and teachers in nurturing talent and stressed the importance of teaching as a profession, shaping the future of students and society. He urged new appointees to embrace their roles as an opportunity to serve humanity, keeping the spirit of service alive in their actions.

Dhami further observed that historic progress is being made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Significant advancements are being made to modernise hospitals, open new medical colleges, and enhance health facilities in Uttarakhand. He noted that education reforms are also underway, including the successful implementation of the new National Education Policy, making Uttarakhand the first state in India to adopt it. He assured that vacant professor posts are being rapidly filled while necessary infrastructure improvements are being made to ensure quality education.

Higher Education and Medical Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat claimed that all faculty positions in Uttarakhand’s Higher Education Department have been filled now, making it a leading state in the country in this regard. Regular faculty recruitment in medical colleges is also progressing, with 70 percent of posts already filled and over 85 percent expected to be completed within the next three months. He announced the upcoming appointment of 400 associate professors for medical colleges.

Among those present on the occasion included Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi, MLAs Khajan Das and Savita Kapoor, Higher Education Upgradation Committee Vice-Presidents Dr Devendra Bhasin and Jaipal Singh, Secretary Higher Education Ranjit Sinha, and Secretary Medical Education R Rajesh Kumar.