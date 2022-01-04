CM launches Covid vaccination drive for adolescents

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Jan: Covid vaccination was today launched for adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the Corona vaccination campaign in the state from the SD Inter College Bannu School in Race Course, here. With this, the vaccination drive began in all the 13 districts this morning. However, in Haridwar, Roorkee and some other places, the vaccination drive began at around 11 a.m. due to some delay on the part of the health workers and in supply of the vaccines to the centres.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that all 6.28 lakhs adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years would be vaccinated in a week. On behalf of the people of the state, the Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. He said that due to the far-reaching thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone had got the shield of security. When the first wave of Covid came in the country, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, much research was done to prevent it. Two indigenous vaccines were manufactured in India to protect against Covid.

The Chief Minister said that, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, a grand campaign of Covid vaccination had been launched in the country. In the initial phase of Corona, there were limited resources to prevent the spread of the pandemic. All the resources were rapidly mobilised to protect against it. Today, the country has enough resources to protect against Covid. India was also providing Covid vaccine and other equipment to other countries. All facilities are available in sufficient quantity in Uttarakhand also. Due to Corona, the work of many people was affected. Keeping in mind the problems of all, Prime Minister Modi had ensured all possible help to the affected. Under the Food Security Scheme, 5 kg ration per unit was being provided free of cost to the beneficiaries. In the state, also, 10 kgs, each, of wheat and rice were also being given to the NFSA card holders for the entire financial year.

Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that, from today, immunisation of adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years had been started in the entire state. Immunisation of adolescents from outside states studying here would also be done. As much as 85 percent target of second dose Covid vaccination had also been completed in the state. A campaign for a booster dose for frontline workers and people above 60 years of age would also begin from 10 January. Rawat said that many decisions had been taken in the field of health under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Among those present on this occasion were Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, MLA Vinod Chamoli, Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, District Magistrate, Dehradun, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Health Dr Tripti Bahuguna, CMO, Dehradun, Dr Manoj Upreti, Dr Ashutosh Sayana, Managing Committee Chairman of SD Inter College Bannu Race Course and Harish Virmani.

Apart from the intermediate schools of the state, vaccine doses are being administered to adolescents at the already running vaccination booths. The central government has set a target of administering Covid vaccine to 6.28 lakh adolescents in Uttarakhand. Only Covaxin vaccine is being administered to adolescents. At present, the state has enough Covaxin vaccines according to the number of adolescents.

The first dose of Covid vaccine is being administered to adolescents in intermediate schools of the state. Apart from this, vaccination is being done by making separate booths for adolescents at the already running vaccination booths. In view of the possibility of a third wave of corona infection, adolescents will get a protective shield from infection by getting the vaccine.

To get vaccinated, all adolescents will have to show an Aadhar card or school ID card as identity proof. It will be mandatory to bring a mobile along with the school ID card. There is facility of offline and online registration before vaccination. Online registration can be done at cowin.gov.in to get vaccinated. Offline registration can also be done by visiting the vaccination centre.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also announced a grant of Rs 25 lakh for Bannu School.