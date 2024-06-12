CM orders further improvement in Char Dham Yatra management

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the officials to coordinate with the District Magistrates to improve the Char Dham Yatra arrangements. He was chairing a meeting at the Secretariat here, today, in this regard. Senior officials were asked to conduct on-site inspection of Yatra arrangements and establish better cooperation with the District Magistrates.

Dhami ordered that duties and responsibilities of all the officers involved in Yatra management should be determined to form a Yatra Authority. In this, a meeting should be held with the administration, temples, transports, tour agents and other stake holders concerned. He said that arrangements for buses up to 42 seats should be ensured on the Yatra routes.

During the meeting, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey claimed that the backlog of devotees in Rishikesh and Haridwar for the Char Dham Yatra has ended. All the devotees who are coming are being registered and sent on the Char Dham Yatra. The number of registrations is no longer limited to any quota. The Chief Minister said that the implementation to ground the investment proposals received during the Investor Summit should be expedited. Such investment proposals should be given priority first, which are suitable to the conditions of the state and which can help in providing employment to the local people.

Dhami said that a meeting should be called with the implementing agencies engaged in tunnel construction in the state on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Railway Line, Tanakpur-Bageshwar Railway Line and Delhi-Dehradun Elevated Road Project to ensure that the construction is completed on time.

Taking cognisance of a news story about an accident in which the injured called 108 but the phone was not picked up, after a vehicle overturned in Betalkhat, Nainital, the Chief Minister directed the Health Secretary to investigate the matter. He said that in case this news is true, then strict action be taken against the people responsible.