Drishti holds Eye Health Check-Up Camp at Panditwari

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jun: Drishti Eye Institute, a leading eye care clinic, here, recently organised a free eye health check-up camp for the residents of Panditwari, under its charity arm, the Drishti Foundation.

Over 90 patients took advantage of this opportunity to prioritise their eye health during the camp organised in collaboration with the Lion’s Club; 21 of them were referred for cataract surgery. The camp witnessed an overwhelming response, specifically from senior citizens, under privileged and financially weaker sections of society.

During the camp, Dr Mary Esther and Dr Shruti Tambe from Drishti Eye Institute were present along with the team of optometrists.

Through regular eye check-up camps and spreading awareness about eye health, Drishti Foundation remains committed to serving society. Its state-of-the-art facilities and expert eye doctors ensure that every individual receives the best eye care possible at Drishti.