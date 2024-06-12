CM Dhami ensures e-KYC of farmer for benefits of Kisan Nidhi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jun: An elderly farmer from Almora, Dharam Singh, was not being able to take advantage of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi due to lack of E-KYC. However, when the problem of this farmer was brought to the notice of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, he ensured resolution of the problem at the earliest. The e-KYC of the farmer in question has been completed now and he can now avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi under which the farmers get Rs 6,000 per annum aid.

Dharam Singh, living in Tuledi village under Lamgara block of Almora, will now start getting the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi after a long gap of two years. Dharam Singh had not been able to get his e-KYC done because of some retinal issues in his eyes and also was not able to complete the thumb scan and had been deprived of the scheme.

On Monday, when the Prime Minister released the 17th instalment of Samman Nidhi from Delhi, the local people posted the case of Dharam Singh on social media and urged suitable action from the Chief Minister in the matter. Once the matter was brought to the notice of the CM, he directed the officials concerned to get the e-KYC of the elderly done. After which Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, giving priority to the matter, directed the officials to get the e-KYC done with immediate effect. As soon as the order of the Secretary was received, the top officials of the administration reached the house of the farmer and his e-KYC was done. Now Dharam Singh will also start getting Kisan Samman Nidhi like other farmers.