Gov interacts with Faculty of Kumaon Varsity DSB Campus

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 11 Jun: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Tuesday reviewed the academic and administrative work being done in all the faculties by holding separate talks with the Directors and Deans at the DSB Campus of Kumaon University, Nainital.

All the Directors and Deans gave detailed presentations on the research, innovation, and other academic activities being done in their respective faculties. Along with this, information was provided about the important work, projects and plans of their departments.

The Governor said that the groundwater level in the state is continuously declining. Universities should find ways to increase the groundwater level. Universities should also find scientific solutions to save the traditional water sources, Naulas, of Uttarakhand. The university should also do research on tourist and traffic management.

The Governor reminded that the Kumaon region has a distinct identity in the entire country for its spirituality, literature and culture. The university should also do research on this, and the historical importance of Manaskhand and its future possibilities.

The Governor motivated the Deans to adopt new ideas and technologies along with promoting innovation and entrepreneurship.

He emphasised that the university should publish as many excellent research papers at the national and international levels as possible. All the Deans should find the sources of financial resources themselves so that they do not have to depend on the university. Efforts should also be made to obtain the financial resources with the help of central institutions and CSR.

The Governor praised the research and innovation work being done in Kumaon University. He appreciated the entire administration including the Vice Chancellor for the many achievements of the university.

Earlier, the Governor also inspected the Himalayan Museum established in 1987 in the DSB campus. This museum has a collection of copper plates, documents, photographs, coins and rare statues, which depict the contribution of Uttarakhand from mythological history to the freedom struggle. The Governor gave suggestions for the development and conservation of the museum. On the basis of the suggestions of the Expert Committee, the Governor directed to develop it in a modern form on the lines of the Prime Minister Museum.

On the arrival of Governor and Chancellor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the DSB Campus, Vice Chancellor Prof Diwan S Rawat, Campus Director Prof Neeta Bora Sharma, Registrar Dinesh Chandra, Dean, Student Welfare, Prof Sanjay Pant, Chief Dean Prof HCS Bisht welcomed him by presenting bouqets. A guard of honour was presented by the NCC cadets.

