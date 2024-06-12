Poster Competition held at SRHU on ‘Concept of Diseases’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jun: A model and poster making competition was organised for MBBS students at the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), Jolly Grant. Participants showcased their understanding of disease-related concepts.

Eighty-three students participated in the competition held by the Department of Pathology. The Chief Guest, Principal Dr Ashok Deorari of HIMS, encouraged students to use their creative skills to explain complex concepts that link basic science to clinical situations. He emphasised that such educational programmes benefit MBBS students.

Dr Smita Chandra, Head of the Pathology Department, stated that the programme aimed to promote students’ creativity, knowledge and research abilities. The models and posters prepared by the students reflected their understanding of complex disease-related concepts.

Judges Dr Dushyant S Gaur, Dr Anuradha Kusum, Dr Taruna Sharma, and Dr Barnali Kakoti evaluated the models and posters. Dr Meena Harsh and Dr Sumit Garg awarded certificates to the students. Coordinators Dr Monika, Om, Keshav, Chetna, Diganta, Jhanvi, Simran, Veer and Ansh were also present on the occasion.