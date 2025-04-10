CM performs Bhoomi Pujan for 213-ft high National Flag in Khatima

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Khatima, 9 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed the Bhoomi Pujan on Wednesday for the installation of a 213-ft high national flag at Kanjabag Tiraha in Khatima.

The Chief Minister stated that the national flag is a symbol of the country’s unity, integrity, and valour. It inspires every citizen with a sense of patriotism. He added that, in the coming time, the flag will also become a major attraction for tourists.

The event was attended by Cabinet Ministers Ganesh Joshi and Saurabh Bahuguna, Member of Parliament Ajay Bhatt, Lt General Sandeep Jain, Mayors Vikas Sharma (Rudrapur), Deepak Bali (Kashipur), Gajraj Bisht (Haldwani), Minister of State Dr Anil Kapoor Dabbu, Vinay Ruhela, MLAs Shiv Arora, Trilok Singh Cheema, Gopal Singh Rana, Suresh Gadia, BJP District President Manoj Pal, Kamal Jindal, Municipal Chairman Ramesh Chandra Joshi, and several others.