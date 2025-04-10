Vigilance team arrests PA of woman patwari for bribe-taking in Haridwar

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 9 Apr: A Vigilance Trap Team today arrested Anuj Kumar, personal assistant to Patwari Monu Bharti alias Monica, posted in Haridwar tehsil, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,500. Acting on a complaint, the team caught the accused red-handed within the tehsil premises.

The complainant revealed that, since 2023, the Patwari had been repeatedly assuring the mutation of his plot. However, on 9 April, Kumar allegedly demanded a bribe to facilitate the matter. Opting for legal action instead of complying with the demand, the complainant reported the case to the Dehradun Sector Trap Team of the Vigilance Establishment, which swiftly acted and apprehended the accused.

Following the successful operation, Director, Vigilance, Dr V Murugesan has announced a cash reward for the vigilance team. The establishment is currently interrogating the accused, and further legal proceedings are underway.

In addition, the Vigilance Establishment has urged the general public to report any instances of bribery or disproportionate asset accumulation by government officials. Citizens have been encouraged to fearlessly report such cases via the helpline number 1064, WhatsApp at 9456592300, or email at vighq-uk@nic.in.

While some recent efforts by the Vigilance Department have intensified the crackdown on corruption in Uttarakhand, it is to be noted that so far only small level or middle level officials have faced any real action on bribery. No senior bureaucrat or senior engineers or revenue officers have been caught by the Vigilance Department in the state, thus casting some doubts over the alleged commitment of the government to rid the state of corruption.