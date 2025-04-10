CM flags off team for 4th Khelo Masters National Championship

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh flagged off the Uttarakhand contingent from the CM’s Camp Office here today for the 4th Khelo Masters National Championship, set to be held in New Delhi from 11 to 13 April 2025. The prestigious sporting event will feature competitions in athletics, football, basketball, hockey, shooting, badminton, table tennis, and volleyball.

On this occasion, the CM extended his best wishes to the participating athletes. He recalled “the significant strides” made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in advancing sports infrastructure across the country. He also stated that numerous initiatives have been undertaken to provide athletes with the best possible facilities, ensuring Uttarakhand continues to emerge as a prominent hub in the sports arena. He also recalled the state’s commendable seventh-place finish at the National Games recently held in the state and claimed that this achievement has cemented the state’s reputation as a sporting powerhouse.

This year, under the leadership of Virendra Singh Rawat, Vice President of Khelo Masters Games Foundation of Uttarakhand, a team of accomplished athletes will be representing the state at the Masters National Games. Uttarakhand’s football squad will compete across three age categories, 40, 50, and above 60 years, while participants in other sports like athletics will feature in the above 40 and above 70 years categories.

The flag-off ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished patrons of the Khelo Masters Games Foundation of Uttarakhand, including Prem Singh Bisht, PC Khantwal, Subhash Arora, Vimal Singh Rawat, Sunil Sharma, Anish Sharma, Vinesh Rana, Sharad Agarwal, Surendra Singh Rawat, Chhatresh Kumar, Prem Prakash Purohit, and several other athletes.