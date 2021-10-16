Coast Guard holds Commanders’ Conference

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 14 Oct: The 38th Coast Guard Commanders’ Conference was held from 9 to 11 October at Coast Guard Headquarters, here. The Commanders’ Conference is an annual meet of senior Coast Guard Commanders to discuss and review ICG operational preparedness, future roadmap and macro issues pertaining to Coastal Security and maritime safety. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the inaugural session of the conference on 9 October. He was given an overview of the ongoing developments and future expansion plans of Indian Coast Guard by the Director General.

In his address, Singh lauded efforts of ICG for being the vanguard in the field of maritime search and rescue and pollution response and emphasised continuing the drive against contraband and drug trafficking.

Later, General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, also addressed senior officers of the Coast Guard. He described the significance of integrated operations and maintaining coherence in responding to Maritime security threats. The CDS was briefed on new projects and preparedness of the Coast Guard regarding maintenance of Coastal Security as well as the recent fire fighting and preventive pollution response operations Sagar Aaraksha I and II and various drug and contraband interdictions. During the conference, various legitimate legal maritime issues related to Safe, Secure and clean seas as also the way ahead to counter Maritime crimes were discussed. The annual meeting of Coast Guard Benevolent Association (CGBA) was also conducted on the side lines of the Commanders Conference that culminated on 11 October.