Cong demands CBI inquiry into Ankita’s case

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Sep: Congress raised several questions regarding the Police investigation in the Ankita murder case. State President Karan Mahra and former State President Ganesh Godiyal claimed on Monday that the Congress did not have faith in the SIT. They demanded that the government order complete investigation by the CBI in the case.

Mahra claimed that as per some reports some VIP was given special treatment by Pulkit Arya, the main accused at his resort and this was evident from the chat details of Ankita and demanded that the government make public the name of that VIP within next 24 hours.

He alleged that many VIPs used to visit the resort where the incident took place. The government ought to reveal their names. The role of the Patwari should also be probed as he was found to be callous in investigation even after he was informed of her disappearance.

The Congress leaders also raised questions over the functioning of the Uttarakhand Police. They claimed that the DGP was seen shaking hands with the father of the accused in a photograph that was viral on social media, and in such a situation how could a fair investigation be expected. They said that the party was in touch with the families of the victims, whatever help they would need, the Congress party would provide.